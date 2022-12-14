Learnbay launches Full Stack Software Development programme

Learnbay, an upskilling and reskilling platform, has launched a new Full Stack Software Development programme, as per an official statement. The company aims to offer tailored, domain-specialised training modules and live projects to help its learners secure lucrative job opportunities in the market.

According to the statement, the programmes are designed based on market demands. “The domain specialisation feature of the course allows working professionals to advance their careers by mastering real-time capstone projects in their particular domains,” it said.

“The course is available for eight months during the week and nine months during the weekend. Students can choose the batches that best meet their requirements. Every program participant receives a live interactive session with a trained expert,” Krishna Kumar, CEO, founder, Learnbay, said.