LearnApp plans to implement financial literacy programme in 75 schools

Financial education platform, LearnApp.com has started an initiative named #IndiaLetsTalkMoney with the aim to implement financial literacy programme across more than 75 schools in the country. The initiative has been started to commemorate India’s 75th Independence day.

“This is an important initiative because we wished someone would have done this for us when we were kids,” Prateek Singh, founder and CEO, LearnApp, said. Further, Ankush Oberoi, co-founder, LearnApp said “Kids today are very smart and curious, if directed rightly there are no bounds to where they can take our great nation.”

LearnApp.com has invited applications from ambassadors to be a part of this challenge. Interested candidates can register on learnApp’s website after which they will be guided by the project mentor team about the curriculum and the best way to implement the programme at a school nearby.

Registration for the progarmme is open from August 15 and the sessions by ambassadors will commence from September 1, 2022. With this initiative LearnApp aims to build a strong nation and is dedicated towards playing its role by building the necessary financial foundation.

According to the official statement the initiative has three primary objectives as following:

Building the foundation by teaching finance in an interesting and fun way and building stronger habits. Igniting conversations by encouraging children to be curious about the world of finance and teaching them about the importance of saving and investing. Crafting a better future by helping children learn about saving and investing.

This initiative was flagged off on August 12 at N.P. English Medium School, Sector 142, Noida where founders of LearnApp conducted a session and were met with positive response from the students, the statement said.

LearnApp.com is an online educational platform which offers more than 250 courses in the field of trading and investing. These courses are taught by top industry leaders who manage thousands of crores themselves, the statement claimed.

With inputs from PTI

