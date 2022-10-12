Learn with Leaders plans to enter Philippines, Vietnam; aims to clock a turnover of Rs 20 crore

Ed-tech platform Learn with Leaders aims to clock a turnover of Rs 20 crore in FY23 on the back of gross profit of Rs six crore, Gunjan Aggarwal, co-founder, CEO, Learn with Leaders told FE Education. Furthermore, in the same fiscal year, the company aims to reach 1,000 schools and enter international markets such as Philippines and Vietnam. “We also plan to expand our business in the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India,” Aggarwal said.

Regulatory files accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler revealed that in FY21 (July 2020-March 2021) the company’s turnover stood at Rs 1.2 crore. The company posted a net profit of Rs 20 lakh. In FY22, Learn with Leaders claims to have clocked a turnover of Rs 7.5 crore on the back of a total profit of Rs 1.5 crore.

The platform claims to collaborate with schools to provide Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based offline programmes. “We partner with schools to acquire students. Students directly pay us,” Aggarwal explained. In FY22, the company claims to have partnered with 550 schools. The average ticket cost of the programmes lies in the range between Rs 4,000 – Rs 1.5 lakh. The fee structure depends on the course structures and duration, as per the firm.

Furthermore, in January 2022, the company claims to have started skill-based offline programmes. “We plan to launch genre-based programmes, which will have multiple course-structure and duration, depending on the needs of the students,” Aggarwal said. In addition, the company plans to conduct a strategic fund raise in the next fiscal, the details of which it denied to disclose. “The fund raise will be used for expansion of schools and product development,” she added.

