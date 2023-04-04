LeapScholar partners with University of Detroit Mercy; launches innovative pathway programme.

LeapScholar, a study abroad platform, has partnered with University of Detroit Mercy, an American private university. Through this collaboration, as part of Leap Advantage, LeapScholar brings University of Detroit Mercy’s highly sought-after MS in Applied Data Analytics programme to Indian students aspiring to earn a master’s degree from the USA in a hybrid format at a much lower cost, according to an official release.

The MS in Applied Data Analytics programme aims to be delivered to students online in the first semester in India and the remaining two semesters on-campus in Detroit, Michigan. This hybrid format will reduce the tuition fees of the programme by almost 40% (approximately $21,000 or Rs 17 lakhs savings, depending on currency conversion rates). The requirement for GRE test scores has been waived off as a part of the eligibility criteria for the programme, the release stated.

Furthermore, the programme has a STEM designation, which will enable Indian students to apply for a three-year post-study work visa in the USA upon graduation, similar to full-time international students. “As the demand for STEM programmes continues to rise, this latest partnership aims to bring a world-class MS in Applied Data Analytics programme in a hybrid format and at a much lower cost to Indian students, benefitting aspirants seeking a master’s degree in this field from the USA,” Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, Leap, said.

The Fall session starts in August 2023, and applications are now open for Indian students. The last date to apply is July 1, 2023, and get an application fee waiver, the release said.