LeapScholar partners with Colorado State University, brings MCIS programme for Indian students

Study abroad platform Leap Scholar has partnered with Colorado State University (CSU), as a part of the Leap Advantage pathway program. LeapScholar brings CSU College of Business’ Master of Computer Information Systems (MCIS) program to Indian students who are aspiring to earn a US degree in a hybrid format, at a much lower cost.

The MCIS program will be delivered to Indian students through one semester in India and the final two semesters on-campus in Colorado, USA. This hybrid format will reduce the total cost of the program by almost 30% which is approximately $24,749 or Rs 19 lakhs, depending on currency conversion.

The program also does not have a requirement of GRE/GMAT scores as a part of the eligibility criteria. Students can also apply for scholarships and loans to further save on costs. The fall session starts in August 2022 and applications are now open for Indian students. The last date to apply is July 1, 2022.

“We have been moving strongly with our frequent university collaborations aligned with our mission of driving access to quality global education for aspiring Indian students. This partnership with Colorado State University will further our ambition and bring the MCIS program, one of the most sought after and top ranked IT programs in a hybrid format at a much lower cost, benefitting lakhs of Indian students,” Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, LeapScholar said.

Students can supplement their degree with credentials in cybersecurity, application development, IT project management, business intelligence, and business information systems. The MCIS program has a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) designation which will enable Indian students to avail a three year post-study work visa, similar to any full-time international student in the USA. With this offering, students would gain practical experience that is closely tied with making critical business decisions.

“Our partnership with LeapScholar reflects our university and college mission – to expand student access to our top-quality program, while educating the next generation of business leaders to leverage information technology for a better world. Our STEM-designated Master of Computer Information Systems program offers Indian students an affordable degree in a hybrid format that blends the best of online learning and on-campus experience along with the ability to gain multiple years of work experience in the United States,” Leo Vijayasarathy, with CSU’s College of Business and Department Chair of Computer Information Systems, said.

Read Also: Pearson’s partnership with Arizona State University to end in June 2023