LeapScholar IELTS survey reveals over 56% Indian students trust Hollywood movies and OTTs to learn global English accents

Over 56% of Indian students rely on Hollywood Movies and Over-the-top (OTT) platforms to develop a better understanding of global accents in English, revealed LeapScholar report on ‘Indians’ English abilities’. This allows users to revisit past content, pause it, and take notes simultaneously using subtitles. According to the survey, there are several challenges Indians face in their English spoken and listening skills. The ed-tech startup has chose 60,000 Indians aspiring to take the IELTS as sample.

“With the spike in students aspiring to study abroad, fluency and command over the English language is critical and of utmost importance. In today’s globalized world, English serves as a medium of intra-national and international communication. The insightful findings of the survey throw light on the pulse and dynamics of the entire IELTS preparation journey of an Indian student. From physical coaching centres to having the entire process end to end online, students truly love the platform approach to solving accessibility with better convenience and top quality mentorship,” Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, of LeapScholar said,

The survey highlighted 56% want to work on improving their listening skills, one of the main elements of IELTS. More than 42% of respondents stated they practice sample tests to learn global accents, while 33% said they watch Hollywood movies and TV shows to improve their understanding. The Office, Suits, and other shows provide aspirational platforms for students to improve their English. Even though 71% of IELTS aspirants studied English at school, they still had difficulty having impromptu conversations in the language. In addition, 39% of respondents admitted to filling English sentences with regional native languages.

Furthermore, the data insights revealed that students have a hard time seeing the relevance of academic English as compared to everyday conversational English. It further revealed that vocabulary and fluency are challenges in speaking and writing tests. The most difficult aspect of reading was concentration for 37% of candidates, followed by understanding for 36%. In the speaking test, 27% perceived they could improve their vocabulary and confidence the most.

In terms of whether Indians favour online coaching over physical classes, the survey report stated that approximately 68% of Indians prefer to learn IELTS online rather than through physical coaching. The survey further cited Covid-19 as a major factor. Since online coaching is convenient, accessible, and flexible, it is expected to continue to be a trend. In addition to offering 24×7 support and engagement, ed-tech platforms are beneficial to students and professionals as it gives them the freedom to access the content at their own pace and convenience.

