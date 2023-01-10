scorecardresearch
LeapScholar partners with Case Western Reserve University to start programme for Indian students

Fall session to start in August 2023 and applications are now open for Indian students.

Written by FE Education
The last date to apply is August 7, 2023.

LeapScholar has collaborated with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in the USA to introduce new programmes for Indian students, as per an official statement. Under the partnership, as a part of Leap Advantage, LeapScholar aims to bring Case School of Engineering’s programme MS in Computer Science, to Indian students aspiring to earn a US degree in a hybrid format.

Furthermore, the programme will be delivered to students through a part of the course in India and the rest on-campus in Cleveland, Ohio. “This hybrid format aims to reduce the total cost of the programme by almost 40%,” it said. 

It further added that the requirement of GRE/GMAT scores and English proficiency test scores has been waived off as a part of the eligibility criteria for the programme. Being a STEM degree, students will qualify for a 3-year post-study work visa upon graduation, just like full-time international students.

Fall session starts in August 2023 and applications are now open for Indian students. The last date to apply is August 7, 2023. 

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 01:15:00 pm