Leap raises $75 million in Series D round, aims to enhance student mobility programmes

Ed tech company Leap has raised $75 million (Rs 585 crore) in Series D funding led by Owl Ventures. The round saw participation from new investors Steadview Capital and Paramark Ventures along with existing investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India. The startup has now raised over $150 million in equity since its foundation in 2019.

“Having built the underlying infrastructure for global student mobility, we are now able to scale rapidly across multiple dimensions. We have launched many industry-first products and experiences to make the student journey seamless. Ensuring student success has been our mission and we will continue to deepen our existing offerings and launch newer ones in the months ahead,” Arnav Kumar, co-founder, Leap said.

“Over the next couple of years, more than five million students are expected to cross an international border to fulfil their global dreams. With the backing of marquee global investors, we aim to democratize access to quality global education,” Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, Leap said.

Leap is a full-stack international student mobility platform. In April, the company announced a partnership with Colorado State University, USA. Earlier this year, the company claims to have expanded its presence into the Middle East, to help students in the region in their study abroad pursuits.

Read Also: Ben-Gurion University announces scholarships in robotics for PhD students