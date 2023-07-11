Leaders of educational institutions have bigger responsibility in transforming India into a knowledge super-power: President Murmu

Education is vital for the progress of the individual, society and the country and for most of the youth, higher education is an effective way to come out from the adverse situations, President of India Droupadi Murmu said while inaugurating the Visitor’s Conference 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday..

She stated that providing equitable and inclusive higher education to youth coming from socially and economically disadvantaged groups is one of the priorities of the National Education Policy- 2020.

The President said that the leaders of educational institutions have a major responsibility in transforming India into a knowledge super-power. She expressed confidence that the higher educational institutions will play an important role in achieving the goal of establishing India as a developed nation by the year 2047.

Pointing to the incident of suicide by a 20 year old student in IIT Delhi this Saturday, the President said that such tragic incidents of suicide have happened in many other educational institutions. This is a matter of concern for all in the field of education. She emphasised that it should be the priority of the educational institutions to protect and support their students against stress, humiliation or neglect in their campuses.

She added that it should be endeavour of heads of institutions, teachers and staff to provide students with a safe and sensitive environment like their homes.

Furthermore, the President pointed out that daughters perform better when given the opportunity. She noted that the participation of girls in technology institutions have increased. She said that efforts must be made to promote the presence and excellence of female students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The President said that the younger generation see their role models in their teachers and successful personalities. The ideals and examples set by them through their conduct are very important. She stressed that the character-building of youth should be given priority in higher-learning institutions. Morally strong youth, educated in modern knowledge-science and technology, would build a better society and nation.

Earlier in the day, the President presented the Visitor’s Awards 2021. The Visitor’s Award for ‘Innovation’ was conferred on Venktesh Singh from the School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Central University of South Bihar for developing indigenous Charge Pick-up Panels for Resistive Plate Chamber Detector using Silicon Fiber Sheet.

The Visitor’s Award for ‘Research in Physical Sciences’ was presented toSurajit Dhara from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad for his work in soft matter and liquid crystals.

Mohammed Latif Khan from Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar received the Visitor’s Award for ‘Research in Biological Sciences’ for his contributions in understanding of forest biodiversity, regeneration of RET (Rare, Endangered and Threatened) plant species and threat status assessments of forests in the Eastern Himalayas and Central India.

The Visitor’s Award for ‘Technology Development’ was conferred on KC James Raju from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad for his contributions in frequency tunable microwave devices using ferroelectric thin films.

The President also presented the Visitor’s Award, 2020 for ‘Research in Physical Sciences’ to Anunay Samanta, School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad for his research contributions to the spectroscopy and dynamics of short-lived chemical species formed on photo-excitation of molecular systems and materials.