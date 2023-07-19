LEAD targets over lakh low-fee schools to transform education in India’s small towns

School ed-tech company, LEAD, has announced its target to foray into the low-fee school segment in India with the aim to transform education in small towns. The expansion is in line with the company’s mission to serve over 25 million students and 60,000 schools by 2028, an official release said.

Earlier in 2023, LEAD completed its acquisition of the local K-12 learning business of Pearson India. With this acquisition, LEAD now has the largest portfolio of school ed-tech products and services to better serve the learning needs of the entire spectrum of over five lakh private schools in India, the release claimed.

“Survey after survey has said that Indian schools are mostly low-fee schools who can’t afford expensive, innovative solutions. So, we’ve got to design solutions for the low-fee schools so that every child can access an excellent education. With this latest innovation, LEAD now has a solution that will serve the needs of over one lakh schools in India,” Sumeet Mehta, co-founder and CEO, LEAD, said.

Comprising more than 100,000 institutions, India’s low-fee school segment is concentrated in its small towns and villages, and represents a key opportunity to shape its future educational outcomes. Recent analysis of India’s school ed-tech sector indicates that schools across segments are poised for rapid transformation and digitisation, underpinned by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines that mandate multimodal teaching-learning in schools; rising data penetration; and accelerated digital adoption due to Covid.

LEAD’s integrated school ed-tech system is aligned with NEP 2020 and includes customised, AI-enabled offerings for all segments of schools, the release said. These include Teacher Capability System to empower every teacher with internationally benchmarked tools and resources; Smart Class solutions to transform traditional classrooms into digitally-enabled, multi-modal teaching-learning spaces; an Integrated Curriculum to boost student learning and confidence; and Smart School systems to streamline administrative tasks, enhance operational efficiency and provide actionable data insights to schools.