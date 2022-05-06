LEAD launches Super 100 programme, helping students from tier 2 towns excel in board exams

Ed-tech company LEAD has launched ‘Super 100’ programme, comprising of coaching, tutoring and mentoring program. The compay would make available comprehensive, personalised academic guidance, tutoring and practice for the meritorious students in tier 2 towns in India

“Talent is present in every child. However, the opportunity for students in smaller towns is restricted by the lack of resources and support. With Super 100, LEAD is ensuring that access to opportunity is also equally distributed so that the brightest students from India’s small towns have a level playing field and can earn their rightful place as national board toppers,” Sumeet Mehta, LEAD Co-founder and CEO, said.

LEAD’s Super 100 program would commenced in May 2022. As part of Super 100, the top 100 students entering the grade 10 in LEAD-powered CBSE schools (academic year 2022-23) would be selected through a test and awarded a full scholarship for the year-long program.

LEAD is promoted by Leadership Boulevard Private Limited. The company was founded in 2012 by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah, with the mission to transform school education in India. LEAD’s integrated system is available to schools in over 400 towns and cities across India, reaching more than 1.6 million students and empowering over 25,000 teachers. LEAD Powered Schools provide children with international standard education and national-level exposure for all-round growth, with a focus on helping them succeed in life.

