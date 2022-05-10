LDRA launches online training platform to upskill businesses and professionals in safety and security domains

LDRA, a global company in standards compliance, automated software verification, source code analysis, and test tools, has launched an online training platform as part of the LDRA Competency Centre (LCC) to encourage businesses and professionals to upskill their knowledge in the safety and security domains anywhere, anytime.

“With our decades-long pedigree and expertise in software best practices, we are thrilled to announce this online platform. We encourage every tech enthusiast to utilise this forum to learn more about safety, security, and business-critical industry standards, practices, and our tools,” Ian Hennell, operations director, LDRA, said.

The LDRA Competency Centre (LCC) serves the embedded software industry by offering training programs and workshops to businesses and individuals in safety, security and mission critical sectors, namely: aerospace, defence, automotive, rail, industrial, medical, among others. The online training platform is an extension of LCC that enables a personalised learning experience with short modules, industry expert trainers, informative training materials, and course completion certificates.

“In just two years, the learning paradigm has shifted dramatically, moving beyond traditional techniques. By engaging with industry, academia, and the professional communities, we have identified that skilling is one of the best ways to build our business. By establishing the online training platform as a part of the LCC, we intend to increase the accessibility and opportunity for embedded professionals and enterprises to upskill with our various industry-specific courses,” Shinto Joseph, director – Southeast Asia Operation, LDRA said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: NSE Academy partners with RIMS to strengthen business resiliency through risk management education