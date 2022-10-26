LawSikho appoints Resham Rana as Course Anchor for judiciary

Legal ed-tech firm LawSikho has appointed Resham Rana as Course Anchor for judiciary in its Testprep team. According to an official statement, Rana is a PGCET LLM exam 2019 topper. She appeared for the Delhi Judicial Services and secured an all-India rank of 59 in the same year, emerging as the third top scorer in the interview on her very first attempt.

Rana would report to Shweta Kumar Devgan, director, Testprep at LawSikho and would focus on mentoring judiciary aspirants, the statement noted.

“Lawsikho is a name which as students of law we have heard, referred to and looked up to! I have joined as the Course Anchor for Judiciary, and I have a platform where I can connect with students from all over India, and help them in attaining their ultimate goal of becoming judicial officers. I have always strived for excellence, and together, we will bring out the best in students, and scale greater heights,” Rana said.

She added that one quality that has helped her achieve excellence is being detail-oriented, which she wants to inculcate in her students too. “Academics is not just about rote learning but understanding concepts in their true form as we are part of the bar or bench,” she said.

“Groundwork, discipline, and persistence will make you a successful lawyer. Take up new challenges, and always finish what you start,” she advice to all aspiring legal professionals.

