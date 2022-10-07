LawSikho announces 100% scholarship for 500 PwD students

Ed-tech firm, LawSikho has announced 100% scholarships for 500 persons with disabilities (PWD). According to the official statement, law graduates and law students will take an online admission test to decide who is eligible for the scholarships, which will cover LawSikho’s test prep courses for government jobs, upskilling courses focused on jobs in the private sector, and remote freelance work courses focused to international markets like US, UK and Canada.

The candidates who complete the courses successfully will be co-certified by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the statement added. To qualify for the admission test, candidates are required to produce a government-issued disability card or certificate of disability. Out of 500 seats, 300 will be reserved for law graduates and law students, while 200 will be open to non-law candidates interested in remote freelance work, the statement said.

Further, the statement mentioned, the admission test will be held in October, but candidates can appear for an online on-demand admission test even later. The aim of the company is to roll out all 500 scholarships before December 2022, it noted. “A small-scale pilot project has already been tested and over a hundred candidates have benefited from it so far. This expansion will benefit from the learnings of the existing programme. Also, when we benefit from feedback from learners from different backgrounds, we are able to make our services more inclusive” Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, LawSikho, said.

