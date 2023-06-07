scorecardresearch
LawSikho achieves double revenue in FY 23; targets Rs 100 crore by 2024 opens new vertical

In line with its expansion plans, LawSikho has launched a new vertical, SkillArbitrage, to open up the global jobs market to Indian professionals and students in non-legal domains.

LawSikho, an edtech company headquartered in Gurugram claims to have achieved a double revenue in FY 22-23 to Rs 37 crore, up from Rs 18.57 crore the previous year. With this significant growth, the company is eyeing a revenue of Rs 100 crore by 2023-24.  In line with its expansion plans, LawSikho has launched a new vertical, SkillArbitrage, to open up the global jobs market to Indian professionals and students in non-legal domains, according to an official release. 

“This  another year of growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the increasing demand for our innovative educational solutions. We remain committed to providing the best possible learning experience for our students and are excited to continue growing and evolving with the ever-changing landscape of education,” Abhyuday Agarwal, COO, LawSikho, said.

In 2022, LawSikho expanded its reach beyond the digital realm by organising a series of events called LawSikho Dialogue. These events took place in various cities across India, including Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, and others. By organising these offline events, LawSikho aimed to strengthen its presence and engage with a wider audience, the release mentioned.

“Our commitment to providing quality legal education through innovative technology has resulted in exponential growth. Our revenue stream has been fortified  by our offline presence and a new vertical, SkillArbitrage. We will continue to revolutionise the legal education space and shape the future of legal practice in India and beyond,” Vibhas Sen, director-marketing, LawSikho, said. 

According to LawSikho’s research, they discovered that a significant portion of their students showed strong loyalty and engagement. Specifically, 36% of students purchased more than one course, while 25% went even further and acquired more than two courses. Furthermore, 5% of students opted for an annual subscription that provided access to a vast library of courses, the release added. 

First published on: 07-06-2023

