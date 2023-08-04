Lawrence School Sanawar in Himachal Pradesh claims to promote technology among its 720 students; it provides scholarships to diverse students

The Lawrence School Sanawar, situated in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, a co-educational boarding school with a legacy of 175 years. This is to be believed that it is one of the oldest schools in Himachal Pradesh. Affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the school claims to accommodate 720 students from diverse backgrounds across the subcontinent, providing classes from grade 5th-12th. The school further claims to promote technology in education, allowing them to not only follow the regular curriculum but also research and explore innovative ideas. Additionally, the school has a ‘Teacher’s Enrichment Centre,’ where teachers engage in capacity building and continuous professional development, Himmat Singh Dhillon, head master, The Lawrence School Sanawar, told FE Education. “The school is committed to advancing the National Education Policy (NEP) and actively encourages the use of computers and technology. We boast various facilities, including AI labs, computer labs, robotic and artificial intelligence (AI) labs and innovation labs,” he said.

The school claims to have students from the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Finland, East India and South India as well. Regarding the fee structure, the annual fees for each class at Lawrence School Sanawar is approximately Rs 13 lakh per year. This fee covers various aspects, including boarding and lodging, admission, application and other relevant charges, according to the school’s official website. “When compared to some of the top schools in India, Lawrence School Sanawar stands out as one of the more affordable options. We have conducted surveys to confirm this, and we take pride in offering quality education without exorbitant costs,” he said.

The school asserts to provide scholarships to students from defence backgrounds, offering 40% scholarships to approximately 100 students hailing from such families. Additionally, it extends full scholarships to academically talented students and orphans, ensuring that deserving students receive the necessary financial assistance to pursue their education at Lawrence School, Sanawar. “At present, five girls are benefiting from these scholarships, while two boys and two girls passed out last year with the support of these provisions. Our school strongly upholds the value of comprehensive education. While excelling in academics is commendable and actively encouraged, we also place emphasis on fostering an all-around development for our students,” Dhillon said.

While responding to a question regarding the mental and well being of students as now this is also a mandate from the government’s end. Dhillon explained that the school is well-equipped with two experienced counsellors who are readily available to assist the students. Additionally, teachers play an active role in nurturing the mental health of the students. They form small groups and regularly engage in meaningful interactions with the students to ensure their emotional needs are taken care of. “After lunch, students participate in a variety of activities to make the most of their time. Some students join hobby clubs, others engage in sports and games. Another group devotes their time to social service. Moreover, there’s a team dedicated to environmental conservation, planting trees to contribute positively to the ecosystem. These diverse activities ensure that the students are fully occupied and have an enriching experiences throughout their day,” Dhillon explained.