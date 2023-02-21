Lava partners with Doubtnut to bundle education content with its smartphones

Indigenous smart devices maker Lava International has partnered with homegrown ed-tech platform Doubtnut to bundle educational content on its smartphones.

Lava’s upcoming smartphones will come pre-loaded with Doubtnut app. Customers will get access to Doubtnut course material subscription without paying any fee for one year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Our partnership with Doubtnut is in line with our larger vision – ‘to empower people to do more, to be more’. The partnership enables us to reach out to a larger number of students across India. With this association, we want to ensure that the aspirations of the youth are nurtured and valued,” Sunil Raina, International President, Business Head, Lava, said.

Under the partnership, students buying Lava smartphones will also get access to the Doubtnut’s instant doubt solving platform. “Together we aim at creating an impact and touching lives of students, enabling them to shape our nation’s future. As part of the one-year free course subscription, students can access Doubtnut’s premium courses in both Hindi and English,” Aditya Shankar, founder, Doubtnut, said.