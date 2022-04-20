Last-minute tips to help you score well in CBSE Class 12 Term-II exams

Board exams have always had a ring of anxiety and nervousness, and with just a week left for class 12th examinations to begin, now is the time for students to remain calm, composed and of course, thoroughly prepared. There is no magic formula that can guarantee success in board exams, but here are some tips that can help students in gaining confidence and score well in class 12th board exams.

Every subject/topic counts



It is smart to prioritize revision of topics that are of higher weightage, but to focus only on that is a big mistake. All chapters and subjects are important. So, it is best to divide your time equally for all subjects/ topics instead of focusing only on a couple of them. It is best not to get surprised when a question pops up from the chapters that one didn’t consider important enough to revise.

Follow a timetable



The timetable is not just to divide the time for subjects. In fact, it’s the opposite. Boards are stressful and the most important thing for students during this time is to have proper sleep, food, and enough free time to keep their minds active and healthy throughout. Late-night studies upset the biological clock of the body, and it needs to be set in a way that your brain works its best during exam hours. Do not forget to wear masks and take other precautions such as scheduled vaccination, sanitising etc. The last thing one wants is to fall sick during exams!



Practice is the key



To get a complete and holistic understanding of a subject/topic, it is important to practice as many sample papers as one can. This not only helps with time management and preparation but also builds confidence and develops analytical skills in students. There needs to be a balance of speed and accuracy, and sample papers help achieve that. What better way to prepare than to train the mind by attempting mixed-bag questions.

Revision always helps



The only way to score well in an exam is to gain clarity and precision over all subjects and topics, and the best way to achieve this is through revision. With less than a week left, it is better for students to develop a framework where their priority should be on revising chapters that hold high weightage and are considered important. They can then move on to the rest of the chapters. Revising with the help of your own notes leads to a better and more comprehensive understanding of chapters of various subjects.

Do not cram



Rote learning does not work and has never worked. It is extremely important to focus on a detailed understanding and application of knowledge for all the subjects. Cramming a subject, only makes you a robot, that too, not a smart one.

In the end, don’t forget to take adequate breaks between long study sessions. This will not only help in focussing but also reenergise the mind.