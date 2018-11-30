Last date to submit IGNOU Assignments for December 2018 exam declared; check details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the last date to submit the assignments for IGNOU term end examination December 2018 as today, November 30, 2018. All candidates enrolled with the university must submit their assignments for the December 2018 Term End Examination latest by today else admit card will not be issued to them. The IGNOU TEE December 2018 examination will commence from December 1, 2018. All students should make their submissions before the deadline given by IGNOU.

An official statement on the website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in, states that the deadline was been extended to submit the TEE assignments for December 2018 exam till November 30. All the Regional Directors of IGNOU have been requested by the University to display the information on their websites and Notice Boards of the Regional Centres. The Regional Centres of IGNOU shall also write to the respective Study Centres to display the information on their Notice Boards as well. They have also been asked to make the required announcements during the Counselling Sessions.

The IGNOU Registrar (SED) SG Swami, in the official notification, also requested the Head of Computer Division to upload the necessary information on the website. The notification was sent after prior approval from the Honourable Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, Prof Nageshwar Rao.

About IGNOU:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 and has strived to increase the enrollment of students by offering teaching programmes through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. IGNOU started operating in the year 1987 with two academic programmes and a strength of 4,528 students only.

Today, the University serves educational aspirations of over 3 million students in India and also countries across the world through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions.