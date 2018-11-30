Last date to submit IGNOU Assignments for December 2018 exam declared; check details

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 6:13 PM

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the last date to submit the assignments for IGNOU term end examination December 2018 as today, November 30, 2018.

ignou assignment 2018-19, ignou assignment last date 2018, ignou assignment submission last date, ignou tee december 2018, ignou tee december 2018 assignment, ignou tee dec 2018 assignment last date, ignou december 2018 assignment submission last dateThe Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the last date to submit the assignments for IGNOU term end examination December 2018 as today, November 30, 2018. All candidates enrolled with the university must submit their assignments for the December 2018 Term End Examination latest by today else admit card will not be issued to them. The IGNOU TEE December 2018 examination will commence from December 1, 2018. All students should make their submissions before the deadline given by IGNOU.

An official statement on the website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in, states that the deadline was been extended to submit the TEE assignments for December 2018 exam till November 30. All the Regional Directors of IGNOU have been requested by the University to display the information on their websites and Notice Boards of the Regional Centres. The Regional Centres of IGNOU shall also write to the respective Study Centres to display the information on their Notice Boards as well. They have also been asked to make the required announcements during the Counselling Sessions.

The IGNOU Registrar (SED) SG Swami, in the official notification, also requested the Head of Computer Division to upload the necessary information on the website. The notification was sent after prior approval from the Honourable Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, Prof Nageshwar Rao.

About IGNOU:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 and has strived to increase the enrollment of students by offering teaching programmes through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. IGNOU started operating in the year 1987 with two academic programmes and a strength of 4,528 students only.

Today, the University serves educational aspirations of over 3 million students in India and also countries across the world through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Last date to submit IGNOU Assignments for December 2018 exam declared; check details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition