Last date to apply for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme extended till Nov 15

The last date for submission of applications for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the year 2022-23 has been extended to November 15, 2022. Under scheme scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at eighth grade and encourage them to continue their education at secondary stage. One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from grade nine every year and their continuation / renewal in grade 10 to 12 for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools. The amount of scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum.

Students can apply for the NMMS scheme on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) which is a dedicated platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. It is a 100% centrally sponsored scheme, as per an official release.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in class seven examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

There are two levels of verification, L1 is Institute Nodal Officer(INO) Level and L2 is District Nodal Officer(DNO) level. The last date of INO level (L1) verification is 30th November, 2022 and of DNO level (L2) verification is 15th December, 2022.

