Last date to apply for GATE 2023 exam extended! Know details here

GATE 2023 application form: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has released an important update regarding the application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE. As per official notification, the last date for applying to the GATE 2023 exam has been extended till October 7. All those candidates who are willing to appear for GATE 2023 and have yet not submitted their application forms can submit their applications online at gate.iitk.ac.in before the closing date. Candidates should note that the last date for submission of applications with late fee is October 14. Earlier, the last date was extended to October 4.

The exam authority has scheduled the GATE 2023 for February 4, 5, 11 and 12 and the admit cards for the same will be allotted from January 3, 2023. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their application forms.

GATE 2023: How to submit an application online?

Candidates first need to register themselves at the official website of IITK – gate.iitk.ac.in. After registering themselves, the candidates are required to login with their email identification, password, and security code. Now, enter all your details including father’s name, mother’s name, and other details. Upload your documents and application fee. After final submission of application fee, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

GATE 2023: Exam Pattern

The GATE 2023 will be conducted for 3 hours carrying 65 questions from 29 subjects. The question paper will be based on three types of questions – Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions, and Numerical Answer Type. The questions will be asked from General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate’s Selected Subject(s). Every question carries 1 mark and 2 marks. It should be noted that there will be negative marking for wrong answers in MCQs. For 1 Mark MCQ, ⅓ marks will be deducted for wrong answers. Likewise, For 2 mark MCQ, ⅔ mark will be deducted for wrong answers. No negative marking for incorrect answers to MSQ or NAT questions.