Last date for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University students extended, Check New date

The last date to submit an application for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students has been extended to January 17, 2023. Earlier, the last date was December 31, 2022. The interested candidates who are willing to apply for the same, need to visit the official website at scholarships.gov.in.

According to The Indian Express report, BSEH (Board of Secondary Education, Haryana) chairperson VP Yadav along with secretary Krishna Kumar said that eligible students can apply for this scholarship. They further added that those students who want to apply for renewal can do so by following norms and regulations decided by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The government provides fresh scholarships to 82,000 students annually for pursuing higher education – graduate or postgraduate degree in colleges and universities and for other professional courses.For girl students, the government earmarked 50 per cent of the scholarships.

Scholarship amount:-

The students pursuing courses at graduate level will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 12,000 per annum, while at postgraduate level, a student will receive a scholarship of Rs 20,000. Students pursuing five year courses, will get an amount of Rs 20,000 as scholarship during their fourth and fifth year.

Know the eligibility for receiving the scholarship of Central Sector scheme for college and university students –

(a) Students should pursue higher education – degree courses or diploma courses.

(b) Student’s pass percentile should be above 80th in the relevant stream from the concerned board of examination in higher secondary or equivalent.

(c) Students pursuing their higher education from AICTE approved colleges or respective regulatory bodies.

(d) The candidate should not avail any other scholarship. One can’t get this scholarship, if they opt for another.

(e) Student’s family income should not be more than Rs 4.5 lakh per annum.

(f) The students should not be involved in any sort of indiscipline, ragging or criminal behaviour, otherwise, if found, then his/her scholarship will be forfeited.