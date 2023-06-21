L&T appoints Sanjai Ranganathan as chief executive of L&T EduTech.

Sanjai Ranganathan has been appointed as the Chief Executive (CE) of L&T EduTech, a division of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) focused on virtual learning and capability building. With a background in business and experience both nationally and internationally, Ranganathan will lead the development of a learning platform rooted in technology, according to an official release.

The platform aims to cater to students and professionals, offering industry-led, application-based education in engineering and key technology areas. Prior to joining L&T, Ranganathan held various positions at HCL Technologies, specialising in the Media, Publishing, and Education sectors, the release mentioned.

Ranganathan brings over 27 years of business experience, including incubating and growing new ventures. His expertise spans across India, Singapore, and the United States, where he has closely collaborated with Fortune 500 clients. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Systems & Marketing and has completed a Management Certificate Programme from Harvard Business School of Management, it added.