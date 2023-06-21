scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Larsen & Toubro appoints Sanjai Ranganathan as chief executive of L&T EduTech

The platform aims to cater to students and professionals, offering industry-led, application-based education in engineering and key technology areas.

Written by FE Education
L&T appoints Sanjai Ranganathan as Chief Executive of L&T EduTech
L&T appoints Sanjai Ranganathan as chief executive of L&T EduTech.

Sanjai Ranganathan has been appointed as the Chief Executive (CE) of L&T EduTech, a division of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) focused on virtual learning and capability building. With a background in business and experience both nationally and internationally, Ranganathan will lead the development of a learning platform rooted in technology, according to an official release.

The platform aims to cater to students and professionals, offering industry-led, application-based education in engineering and key technology areas. Prior to joining L&T, Ranganathan held various positions at HCL Technologies, specialising in the Media, Publishing, and Education sectors, the release mentioned.

Also Read

Ranganathan brings over 27 years of business experience, including incubating and growing new ventures. His expertise spans across India, Singapore, and the United States, where he has closely collaborated with Fortune 500 clients. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Systems & Marketing and has completed a Management Certificate Programme from Harvard Business School of Management, it added.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 18:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS