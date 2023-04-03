Lalit Suri Hospitality School collaborates with Edu Brain Overseas to provide global internships to students

The Lalit Suri Hospitality School has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas with the aim to provide international internship and overseas placement opportunities to its students. The MOU was signed in the presence of Vimal Kumar – principal, The Lalit Suri Hospitality School ; Som Sharma, director, Edu Brain Overseas, among other dignitaries.

“This collaboration aims to provide paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities for The Lalit Suri Hospitality School students in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and United States (US),” Som Sharma said.

Edu Brain Overseas UAE will help students with the smooth application process, help them with visa paperwork and timely submission of documents, and offer career counseling.

Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship and abroad jobs in Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia, and New Zealand.