Ladakh to get its first ever university! SAC approves ‘Jammu and Kashmir University of Ladakh Bill-2018’

Governor Satyapal Malik has approved the Jammu and Kashmir University of Ladakh Bill-2018, paving way for the setting up of the first ever university in the region.

Bringing cheer to the students of the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, the State Administrative Council headed by Governor Satyapal Malik has approved the Jammu and Kashmir University of Ladakh Bill-2018, paving way for the setting up of the first ever university in the region.

The Bill aims at setting up a University for entire Ladakh, as a Cluster University. It will get Rs 65 crore from the government from the next academic session as the initial grant. The first Ladakh university will be a cluster university covering five colleges of Leh and Kargil districts.

The already functioning three-degree colleges of Kargil district will be affiliated to the Cluster University of Ladakh with Degree College Leh constituting the lead college.

All the new colleges to be set up in future in Ladakh region are envisaged to be constituents affiliated with the Cluster University of Ladakh.

There are five Degree Colleges functioning in Ladakh region, one each at Leh and Nobra in Leh district and one each at Kargil, Zanskar and Drass in Kargil district. All the five colleges are presently affiliated with the University of Kashmir.