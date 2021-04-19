  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lab on Wheels to support poor kids

April 19, 2021 3:30 AM

It will aid knowledge delivery to those children living in rural and backward areas who do not have access to resources like smartphones, laptops and the internet to attend online classes.

By Vivek K Singh

The ‘Lab on Wheels’ initiative launched by the Delhi government in collaboration with the DTU is a great step for imparting quality education to government school students of rural areas and non-privileged sections. It will aid knowledge delivery to those children living in rural and backward areas who do not have access to resources like smartphones, laptops and the internet to attend online classes.

The agreement of DTU students teaching 44 lakh kids is a step towards amelioration of education. Through this initiative, kids will get to find their own path, to implore, think and comprehend their dreams. This training will help them become future-ready and follow their dream of studying at reputed engineering colleges.

Science & technology is a prerequisite for any nation to grow. It’s the bedrock on which all sectors—such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, communication, electricity, agriculture, aviation, information technology and many more—sustain and grow, as does the nation and humankind. Steps such as the ‘Lab on Wheels’ will help introduce scientific temper amongst kids.

The author is co-founder & CEO, Careerera

