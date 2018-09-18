KVS Recruitment 2018: Last date extended for online application; check how to apply at kvsangathan.nic.in

The candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised posts but yet to fill the form can log on to the official website of the Sangathan and complete the process online.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has extended the last date for the submission of online application for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, Principal and Vice Principal to September 23, 2018. Earlier, the last date was September 13. The candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised posts but yet to fill the form can log on to the official website of the Sangathan and complete the process online. But before that, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification of eligibility criteria available on the site: https://kvsangathan.nic.in

Here’s a six-step guide to complete the online process:-

Visit the official website of KVS: www.kvsangathan.nic.in

Go to the ‘Announcements’ section and click on the link which says: Click here to apply online for KVS Recruitment of Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs, TGTs, Librarian, and PRTs in KVS

You will be directed to a new webpage which has important links section to the left

Click on ‘Apply Now’

You will be redirected again to an online application page

Fill all the details and submit

About the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act on 15 December 1965. The primary aim of the Sangathan is to provide, establish, endow, maintain, control and manage the Central Schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all over India and abroad.

Wholly financed by the government, the Sangathan runs approximately 1173 Kendriya Vidyalayas including three abroad, and five Zonal Institutes of Education and Training across the country.