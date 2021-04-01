KVS opens online admission window for Class 1; Known important dates and other details

Kendraya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission process starts today, April 1

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan online registrations start today on April 1. The candidates can register in a 19-day window. The last date to apply online for Class I admissions is April 19 until 7 pm. The complete details, admission guidelines for the 2021-22 session is available on kvsangathan.nic.in

The provisional list of selected and waitlist candidate will be released after the registration ends. The lists can be found online. Admission for the RTE category will be done first followed by the Service Priority Category and finally the shortfall of the reservation category.

The first list of selected candidates as per the official schedule will be released on April 23, The second list for the vacant seat after admission from the first list comes on April 30. The third provisional list comes on May 5. Priority Service category list for unreserved candidates will be put in between May 3 and 5.

A second announcement for offline registration will be made if a sufficient number of online applications is not received. The extended date of second notification for admission under RTE provisions and reserved category will be done on May 10. Registrations in this category will end in three days from the day of announcement The selected candidate lists comes out on May 15.

For admission in Class II onwards (except Class XI), offline registrations will start on April 8. The last date for admission for Classes till VIII ends on May 31, 2021 Registration for Class XI students starts ten days after the declaration of CBSE Board exam results. For Non-KV lot, the registration will happen only after admission to KV students ends.

For admission till Classes VIII, no school transfer certificate is required if the candidates fulfil the eligibility and provide a birth certificate issued by a Government authority. The registrations for all classes are free of cost.

For admission to Class 1, one must complete the application process by uploading scanned copies of the candidate’s photograph, birth certificate, EWS certificate (if applicable etc. The candidates need to note down the Application Submission Code and documents required for verification for future reference after submitting the form. Twins/triplets are eligible for admission under the Single Girl Child category as per KVS guidelines

Class IX admissions will be held through an admission test in subjects like Hindi, English, Science, Social Science and Maths.