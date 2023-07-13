KVS employees call for protest on July 18, demand changes in transfer policy 2023

Kendriya Vidyalaya Pragatisheel Shikshak Sangh (KVPSS), All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association (AIKVTA) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Non-Teaching Staff Association (KEVINTSA) have called for a Black Badge demonstration on Friday, July 18 against the KVS transfer policy 2023.

Representatives of the associations convened a virtual conference on July 11 to discuss the problems with the transfer policy 2023. The associations wrote a letter to the commissioner of KVS requesting that he convene a meeting with the presidents and general secretaries of the associations to discuss the new transfer policy.

“In the event that KVS does not provide a response for this matter as well, demonstrations will take place at all K.V.S Regional offices, the headquarters, and at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi,” an official statement said.

The associations have demanded that changes be made in the new KVS transfer policy calling it “unfriendly towards the employees”. They also claimed that the new policy will have a detrimental impact on the lives of 90% of the employees.

Furthermore, the associations have called for an immediate halt to the second phase of filling out transfer applications until the required changes are implemented. “The Joint Commissioner, KVS has listened to all of our recommendations with patience, but he has not provided any concrete assurances. If the commissioner does not provide a satisfactory response to the recommendations, then we shall express our dissatisfaction by participating in a Black Badge demonstration on July 18,” the representatives said.

Additionally, all three associations and groups of individual employees have decided to file cases in different CATs across the country to get a stay on this policy. “Protest is the one and only approach to ensure that all of our concerns are addressed and resolved; petitions and memorandums may not produce any results in the near future. Therefore, we are appealing to you to be ready for a combined fight against the KVS,” the statement said.