KVS Class I admissions – Third list of provisional candidates to be announced – check full details

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the third provisional list for admission in class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, reportedly today. Just like the previous two lists, the third list too will be announced online through the official website – .kvsangathan.nic.in.

Parents can check the school wise list through the website. Notably, the third list will be released only when some seats remain vacant. Parents will be required to submit the required documents and fees with the school where their children or ward have been selected. Families are required to submit a birth certificate, address proof, retirement certificate for uniformed defence employees, and other documents for admission.

Here’s how parents can check the list:

They may forst log on to official website – kvsangathan.nic.in.

After this, they may click on ‘select/waitlist for Class 1 Admission’ link

Now, parents are required to select the state and name of the Kendriya Vidyalaya

Next the admission list for respective schools will be displayed onscreen

Parents can now check the status of their children or ward

If selected, paarents are required to contact schools for further initiatives

According to rules, children must at least be six years of age for admission as on March 31, 2022. Importantly, 15% of seats are reserved for students who belong to the Scheduled Caste category. Similarly, 7.5% seats are reserved for the children from scheduled tribe category, 27% of seats have been reserved for OBC-NCL applicants.