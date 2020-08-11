KVS admission list 2020 Online for Class 1: Lottery draw begins; Check link

KVS admission list 2020 Online for Class 1: KVS has decided to declare three sets of the provisional list of students selected for Class 1.

KVS admission list 2020 Online for Class 1: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is releasing KVS Class 1 Admission Merit List 2020 today. KVS Class 1 Admission Merit List 2020 will be made available at kvsangathan.nic.in . This will be the first merit list of selected students for admission to Class 1. KVS Class 1 Admission Merit List 2020 can also be checked at the individual schools’ website. The draw of the KVS admission list 2020 lottery is being live-streamed. Parents of candidates can check the youtube page of the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya schools. The online lottery process has begun at 9:30 am.

KVS has decided to declare three sets of the provisional list of students selected for Class 1. If seats remain available after the first merit list then KVS will release the second and third merit list. KVS will release these two lists on August 19 and August 23 respectively.

KVS has a helpdesk. You can go to https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/helpdesk.html . You will get two options- 1. Contact Information of KVS (School Wise) 2. Contact Information of KVS (Region Wise). If you want to search through the Contact Information of KVS (School Wise), you need to choose the state and select school. You will get details such as school name, state, region, principal details like principal name, landline, and Help Desk number. If the school you are searching is not listed here then you may contact the corresponding Regional Office. If you want to seek information via contact Information of KVS (Region Wise), you will get a list of Name and Designation of Nodal Officer for Admission, contact number, regional office website, regional office contact email, and postal address.