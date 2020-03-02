KVS Admission 2020: Application process to begin very soon – check details

The KVS Sangathan will conduct admission process till June 30 in all Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Candidates looking to apply for KVS 2020 admissions may note that the process is expected to begin soon. A notice uploaded in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan official website https://kvsangathan.org.in/ said that the application form will be made available in the first week of March. The link to submit application form will start once the process begins.

“KVS Admission for the session 2020-21 is going to start from the 1st week of March. You will be getting the notification regarding the same on the Official Website of KVS. Online Admission Form will be activated for general public for registration at the official portal of KVS specially designed for KVS admission. On this page, you will get all the details about the application form, gudielines for admission, special provisions for admission along with procedure followed by KVS,” the notification read.

Once the link for the application process is uploaded, it will continue for some time, till last date, which will also be announced beforehand. Candidates will finally be able to check when their applications have been accepted, through the list, the will be shared. The list will contain the names of candidates shortlisted for next rounds.

The notification in official website https://kvsangathan.org.in, further read, “KVS admission lists (provisional) are generally released after 10 days of the end of registration process. If you have applied for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya, you will have to keep checking the official website of respective KVs from the 4th week of March 2020.”

It may also be noted that 15 percent seats have been reserved for Scheduled Caste category candidates, 7.5 percent seats for scheduled tribe candidates. For differently-abled candidates, there is 3 percent horizontal reservation across all categories.

The KVS Sangathan will conduct admission process till June 30 in all Kendriya Vidyalayas. However, in case any seats remain vacant after the said date, the Deputy Commissioner of a particular area can will permit til prescribed strength until July 31.