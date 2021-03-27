  • MORE MARKET STATS

KV admission dates 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I registrations begin from April 1, check details

March 27, 2021 6:15 PM

Admissions to Kendriya Vidyalaya for the Ist standard students is going to start from April 1. Kendriya Vidyalayas, which are CBSE-affiliated Central government-owned schools, are counted among India’s finest state-owned schools where every year thousands of parents try to get their students admitted due to better education quality. The online registration for the admission to class I will begin from the beginning of the month of April and last till 19th April, 2021, as per the release issued by the Union Ministry of Education.

While the admission registration for the students of class I will be done online, the registration for admission into class II and above will be done offline, the release added. The offline registrations for admissions into class II and above will begin from April 8, 2021 and last till 15th April, 2021. Admissions into class II and above will be done on the basis of the number of vacant seats in each class at a particular school.

For more information related to the admission parents and students can log into the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. An android application has also been developed for providing information related to admissions. The application can be downloaded from the play store and all information related to the admissions can be checked at both the website and on the mobile android application.

Kendriya Vidyalayas which number 1247 across the country, were envisaged to come to aid the children of the armed forces personnel who are transferred from one part of the country to another frequently adversely affecting the education of their children. Children of armed forces personnel are entitled to get admissions into the Kendriya Vidyalayas whereas students from the civilian population are given admissions on the basis of number of vacant seats in each standard.

