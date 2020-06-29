KTU Exams 2020: Kerala Technical University B.Tech exams postponed due to COVID-19- Read notification

The decision comes just a day before the examination was scheduled to take place.

KTU Exams 2020 Postponed: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, also known as Kerala Technical University, has postponed the examination for B.Tech. The decision comes just a day before the examination was scheduled to take place. The university announced the decision on its official website, where it wrote: “B.Tech S8 Regular and Supplementary Examinations (including part-time) scheduled from July 1st have been postponed.”

The move was taken in the backdrop of rising cases of coronavirus in the state. Kerala, where the situation was under control initially, has suddenly seen a sharp spike in the number of cases. It has so far reported a total of 4190 Covid-19 cases. While 2150 have recovered, 23 have succumbed to coronavirus which is on the rise in parts of the country.

Earlier this month, senior Congress leader and local MP Shashi Tharoor had spoken to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the situation in the state and discussed with him how students were forced to take classes online or through TV. Tharoor said that there was a stream of complaints from the university students who were “being obliged to take exams despite major challenges” due to lockdown.

Despite this, the university stuck to its schedule and was confident of holding exams. Weeks later, Tharoor again took to Twitter to express his concerns and said that he was disappointed to learn that the exams were still going ahead. He further wrote that he was not alone in questioning the rationale behind the decision to hold the examination, when the chief minister himself had said in his daily press briefing that the situation in Kerala was alarming.

Last week, the CBSE cancelled the class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled to commence from July 1.