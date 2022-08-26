Karnataka govt to implement NEP for children above 3 years of age by November

The Karnataka government will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) by November, 2022 under the early childhood education component for those aged above 3 years. According to the official statement, in the first phase, the NEP would be rolled out in 20,000 anganwadis and schools.

The announcement for this was made by B C Nagesh, state school education and literacy minister and Halappa Achar, women and child development minister in a joint press conference on Thursday.

During the press conference Nagesh said that the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) from the Union Education Ministry is expected in September. He informed that that the state’s curriculum framework would be finalised in October, and expert teams are already working on it.

“If things go as planned we will do it by November in about 20,000 anganwadis/schools. Once the state’s curriculum framework is finalised, training would be given to anganwadi workers based on it,” he added.

Further the statement mentioned that NEP would be implemented by School Education and Literacy Department in partnership with the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD).

As per the statement there are 66,361 anganwadi centres in the State. Among the anganwadi workers, 732 are postgraduates, 6,017 are graduates, 14,303 have completed pre-university education and 40,786 have completed SSLC (class 10), it added.

Furthermore, Nagesh said that there may be some constraints with respect to anganwadi workers with SSLC as their qualification, but efforts to train them would be made. About 14,000 anganwadi teachers have been trained by the Tata Foundation in the backward Kalyana Karnataka region, the Ministers said, adding that based on the qualification of the anganwadi workers it is intended to provide different types of training.

With inputs from PTI

