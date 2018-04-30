KSEEB Karnataka 2nd PUC 2018 results declared at karresults.nic.in, 59.56 percent students passed

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board today declared the Karnataka PUC or II Pre-University (PU) exams results at 11 am. (Website)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board today declared the Karnataka PUC or II Pre-University (PU) exams results at 11 am. The overall pass percentage recorded for 2nd PUC stands at 59.56 per cent. Candidates can check their results on the official websites – kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Among districts, Dakshina Kannada recorded better percentage and topped in the state followed by Udupi.

A total of 6,90,150 students appeared for the PUC 2nd exams which were held between March 1 and 17. Of them, 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males. 4,725 colleges had registered for the Karnataka Pre University 2nd year Certification Examination 2018.

To view the exam results, candidates can login to the official websites mentioned above and click on the result link on the homepage. Candidates have to enter their given roll number or registration number and other required data to view the result. Following submission of required details, candidates have to press submit and results page will appear. Candidates can download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

To prevent paper leaks, this year the board had tightened security measures in order to keep unethical practices in check. Every exam hall was kept under CCTV surveillance, and each packet carried unique Quick Response (QR) codes. The PU exams were held early due to Assembly polls. A total of 23,980 examiners checked papers this time. PU I exams concluded on February 21. Last year, the results were declared on May 11. A total of 6,84,247 students gave the exam out of which 54,803 gave PUC II for the first time. The exams were held from March 9 to 27.