KSEEB Class 10 result 2022 – Check the latest date, time and other important informations

Putting rumours to rest, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced that the Class X results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSL) exams are expected to be announced by the end of May 2022, reports said.

The exams were held in April 2022. While the dates of results have not been announced yet, the reports have speculated that results might be announced by this week.

While state Education Minister BC Nagesh had earlier said that results might be declared by the second week of May 2022, the same might have been delayed because of evaluation work.

The latest development came as a major relief for those waiting for updates on the declaration of results. According to reports, KSEEB is in the final stage of evaluation of reports, which will be completed soon

It may be noted that even after completion of the evaluation process, KSEEB will require ten more days to collect marks and result data from evaluation centres across the state.

Students may note that whenever the results are out , they will be published online at the official websites karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The results will be declared in the form of a scorecard and will contain marks, result status, division and other details.

Here’s how students can check their results:

*Students may first log in to the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

*They may now click the link showing Class X exam results 2022.

*Students may now log in with a roll number or registration number.

*Soon the results will be out.

*Take out the printout for future use.

Nearly 8.76 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exams that were held between March 28, 2022 to April 11, 2022. The exams were held either offline or in physical mode in nearly 3440 centres. The board also released the answer key for all subjects on April 12, 2022.