KSEEB Karnataka PUC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Class 12 result to be declared today at karresults.nic.in

KSEB Karnataka PUC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release Karnataka PUC exam results today. Students can check their scores at the official websites-kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

KSEEB Karnataka PUC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release Karnataka PUC or II Pre-University (PU) exam results today. The students can check their scores at the official websites — kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. A total of 6,90,000 students appeared for the for the PUC 2nd exam which were held between March 1 and 17. Out of the total number of students who appeared for the exams, 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males. This year, the board had taken stringent security measures to prevent any sort of unethical practice. Every examination halls were kept under CCTV surveillance, and to prevent paper leak, each packet carried unique Quick Response (QR) codes.

READ ALSO: Karnataka PUC Result 2018: All you need to know

Here are KSSEB Karnataka PUC Result 2018 LIVE Updates:

<>

Karnataka PUC Result 2018 : How to download result-

Step 1: Log on to the official website: karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018”

Step 3: Enter your Roll number and the other details

Step 4: Click on Submit button

Step 5: The result of Karnataka PUC will appear on screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future use.

Karnataka PUC Result 2018: How to check via SMS-

The students who have appeared for Karnataka PUC examinations can also get the result directly through SMS. For this, the students need to follow the steps mentioned below to get the results via SMS:

SMS – KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board-

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducts the Class 10 examinations every year during the month of March. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), which came in to existence in 1966, has been conducting the Karnataka SSLC Examination (Class 10 Examination) every year and declaring the Karnataka SSLC Results successfully over the years.