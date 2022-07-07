Kristu Jayanti College partners with ISDC, UK to offer BCom, BBA and MBA programmes

Kristu Jayanti College, Bengaluru has partnered with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and the Institute of Analytics to offer Institute of Analytics (IoA) Accredited BCom, BBA and MBA programmes. The memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were signed between Augustine George, principal, Kristu Jayanti College, Shone Babu, head of partnerships, ISDC and Rosie Sweeney, head of memberships, IoA.

The programmes accredited by Institute of Analytics (IoA) aim to focus on providing students with necessary skills and knowledge across various analytics related disciplines. According to an official statement, students will be imparted with knowledge on courses such business analytics, spreadsheet modelling, marketing and HR analytics, supply-chain analytics, data visualisation, r programming, business intelligence and data mining.

“Career opportunities in data science and analytics have grown exponentially and there is a lot of scope in the market for data analytics professionals. As a part of the programme students will gain exposure to international internships and placements,” George said.

“We have been working closely with ISDC to promote the data science and analytics program in Indian universities. We look forward to more such collaboration in Bengaluru to improve education and skills in Karnataka and to transform the state into a data-literate one,” Clare Walsh FIoA, head of education, IoA, said.

