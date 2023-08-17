Kristu Jayanti College and The English Advantage collaborate to boost English language education

Mumbai based English language school, The English Advantage (TEA) and Kristu Jayanti College (KJC), Autonomous, Bengaluru have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to reshape language education in the region.

The partnership will help KJC to emerge as a Bespoke Center for Cambridge C1 Advanced Examinations in Bangalore, offering comprehensive training and examinations to both its own students and external candidates.

“This event marks a significant leap forward in our mission to promote internationally acclaimed English language skills. By partnering with Kristu Jayanti College, we are not only enabling students to excel in the C1 Advanced Examinations but also cultivating a broader understanding of the English language that holds value far beyond the examination hall,” John DSouza, director and exams manager, The English Advantage, said.

The partnership’s impact are manifold, as C1 Advanced qualifications serve as vital credentials for students pursuing overseas admissions and visas. These qualifications are a testament to one’s proficiency in English and greatly enhance candidates’ chances of success on the international academic stage.

“Through our concerted efforts in international preparation, we are nurturing exceptional communication skills among our candidates. These skills not only empower them to perform admirably at the in-house examinations, but also at international language examinations like the C1 or the IELTS. Such training and certification will position them for success in the global workforce,” Pradeep S Raj, assistant professor, Kristu Jayanti College, said.

The MoU outlines that the Jayantian Language Training Centre (JLTC) of Kristu Jayanti College will take a leading role in curating effective training programmes for the C1 Advanced candidates. As language proficiency is an essential tool for modern communication, the partnership between TEA and KJC is set to result in an overall enhancement of English language skills across the campus.

Also Read Motion Education launches online JEE/NEET preparation course for Rs 999

Furthermore, as the partnership unfolds, it is expected to contribute significantly to the broader educational landscape and empower students to embrace opportunities on a global scale.