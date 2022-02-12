KPIT and Coventry University launch a new course

KPIT employees will benefit by learning from Coventry University academics who will teach the modules both virtually and in-person by flying out to teach on-site at KPIT

Pune-headquartered KPIT, a global software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem, and Coventry University based in the UK, have announced a new Master of Technology course to be delivered to KPIT employees based in India.

KPIT and Coventry University have worked together since 2016 delivering postgraduate courses for the global software company in the field of Strategic Engineering Management and Automotive Engineering. Since it commenced, three groups of KPIT employees have successfully undertaken training in the six years of this academic and industry collaboration. Following on from this achievement, the existing courses have been superseded by a new Master of Technology in Automotive Software Engineering, which launched in September 2021.

KPIT employees will undertake extensive coursework and training sessions from Coventry University’s experts. Modules will cover: embedded systems, vehicle dynamics, autonomous driving, AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System Architecture), powertrain, digital cockpit and automotive cybersecurity. The Masters course will help employees to keep pace with the latest trends of vehicles becoming software-defined and help them to build a strong understanding of software integration, develop their competency and provide the latest knowledge about Automotive Software Engineering theory and practical techniques.

Employees will benefit by learning from subject experts and Coventry University academics who teach the modules virtually and in person by flying out to teach on-site at KPIT. Video conferencing technology supports the virtual teaching delivery from the UK covering two locations, Bangalore and Pune in India simultaneously. This approach offers the opportunity to extend delivery to KPIT satellite sites globally in the future.

Anup Sable, CTO and Board Member, KPIT, said, “Our mission is to make KPIT the best place to develop careers. Upskilling and competency development is key amidst the changing paradigms in the automotive and mobility software domain. We are glad to have this long-term collaboration with Coventry University and are already looking forward to extending our programmes and offering multiple upskilling opportunities to our employees in the future.”

Paul Noon, pro-vice-chancellor for Enterprise & Innovation, Coventry University, added, “Continuing to jointly develop solutions with an organisation like KPIT, who are at the cutting edge of these developments, is an investment in talent. As a university, we are focused on the real world and creating better futures for people and industries that work with us. The future of mobility and clean growth are both very much at the heart of what we are doing in terms of teaching and research. We are very proud to continue our collaborative work with KPIT on this project.”