Kota’s ALLEN launches superapp for PG Medical aspirants

Kota, Rajasthan based coaching institute ALLEN has announced the launch of its ALLEN NExT App, designed to provide PG medical students with a comprehensive solution for NEET-PG, INI-CET, and FMGE exam preparation, an official release said.

The ALLEN NExT App offers comprehensive course packages- Alpha, Beta, and Delta for Medical PG students to prepare for their exams. The app eliminates the need for multiple resources and provides up-to-date and concise academic content from exclusive star faculties, the release said.

“Our goal with the ALLEN NExT App is to make the medical PG entrance exam preparation process simpler and more accessible for students, regardless of their hectic schedules. By providing a complete roadmap to crack NEET-PG, INI-CET, and FMGE exams, we aim to empower PG medical students to achieve their academic and professional goals with ease,” Aman Maheshwari, Whole Time Executive, ALLEN NExT Vertical, said.

Courses

Alpha Course: This package offers a blend of offline classroom learning and revision. It includes 700 plus hours of videos, Extra Edge videos for acing a good rank, clinical skill videos for NExT stage-2, 200 plus hours of rapid revision videos, 10,000 plus question bank covering previous year questions, RACE, and clinical questions, along with 200 plus subject-wise minor and major tests, digital and printed notes.

Beta Course: This package is designed for online learning and revision. It includes all the resources from the Alpha course, such as 700 plus hours of videos, clinical skill videos, Extra Edge videos, 200 plus hours of rapid revision videos, 10,000 plus questions, and 200 plus subject-wise minor and major tests, along with digital and printed notes.

Delta Course: This package focuses on practice with 10,000 plus questions and 200 plus subject-wise tests and major tests.

Features

The app is designed to help students increase their knowledge through daily quizzes, conceptual video sections, latest news updates, exam information, and a video bank that covers concepts tested in NEET-PG, INI-CET, FMGE, and NExT. With over 700 plus hours of content available in English and Hinglish, the app is taught by a team of experienced and exclusive star faculties.

In addition to the main video content, the app offers Extra-edge videos, clinical videos, and practical videos to provide a deeper understanding of clinical topics, making students NExT-ready. A set of 200 plus last-minute revision videos, MCQ discussion videos, image discussion videos, updates, and instrument videos are also included in the app.

Real-world test preparation

ALLEN NExT goes beyond just offering online resources. Students can also participate in computer-based offline major and minor subject-wise test series at ALLEN centers across India, allowing them to assess their knowledge in a real-world environment and identify areas for improvement before the actual exam.

Easy access and future expansion

The ALLEN NExT app is available for download on both the Play Store and App Store, making it easily accessible for students. Additionally, ALLEN NExT offline centers will soon be launched across the country, providing students with the opportunity for classroom learning.