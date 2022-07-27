Kotak Mahindra Bank collaborates with Khan Academy India to create NCERT aligned content

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has announced its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership with ed-tech platform Khan Academy India (KAI). As a part of the collaboration, under Kotak Mahindra Bank’s CSR project on education and livelihood it aims to fund Khan Academy India (KAI) to create content aligned to National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT). The academic contents are based on science for classes 9 to 12, which will be freely available on Khan Academy India digital platforms, an official statement said.

According to the statement, Khan Academy India (KIA) is a non-profit organisation that offers a free learning platform for students to access quality educational material which empowers them to study at their own pace both at home as well as in schools.

“The CSR funding from Kotak Mahindra Bank will enable us to create science content for class 9 to 12 and offer personalised education to students helping them to build a solid conceptual understanding,” Salman Khan, founder, chief executive officer (CEO), Khan Academy, said.

He further added that once a solid repository of science content with Kotak Mahindra Bank’s CSR funding support is created, Khan Academy India plans to initiate localisation efforts in science with support from Indian state governments.

“Our CSR partnership with Khan Academy India is with a view to enhance access to science content for classes 9 to 12 , for the benefit of students from the underprivileged segments, by making it freely available via the digital medium on Khan Academy India’s platform,” Rohit Rao, joint president, group chief CSR officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited said.

According to him, the content will help students learn better in the sciences, importantly those appearing for class 10 and 12 board examinations across India.

Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of the Kotak Mahindra Group companies.

