Kota coaching institutes, armed with UV sanitisers and health monitoring app, open campuses today

Students have to abide to 'No Mash, No entry' rule in Kota coaching centres. (Representational image, Reuters)

Rajasthan’s Kota, the hub of engineering and medical entrance coaching institutes is finally opening up after 10 months of being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ultra-violet sanitisers, Aarogya Setu-like app to monitor student’s health, social distancing normal with isolated seating arrangements, plush studio apartments and new 31-bed hospital with an ambulance on-call are some of the measures coaching institutes are taking up to ensure the safety of the students and faculty returning to campuses, reported The Indian Express

On January, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to reopen schools, colleges and coaching centres from Monday taking into account the declining number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Kota District Collector Ujjawal Rathore informed that a standard operating protocol was issued with instructions that coaching institutes and hostel authorities have to abide by. The decision was taken after consulting heads of coaching institutes and hostels who raised the issue of incurring losses for; they also urged the state authorities to allow them to open up centres.

A three-member team has been formed consisting of a representative of the police, district administration and an education officer to do the rounds of the centres monitoring the implementation of the SOPs. More safety measure is planned in the coming days, added Rathore. The economy of the town should get on track soon, said the district collector.

The detailed SOP has been stuck to the walls of all coaching centres to notify students about the guidelines they have to follow like the ‘No Mask, No entry’ rule. The classes will commence with 50 per cent strength, there will be 30 minutes gap between the classes and all stationery and furniture to be sanitized daily are some of the other measures there in the SOP.

A senior staff member of Allen Career Institute, Kota’s largest coaching centre apprised that they will install UV-light sanitisation technology in all of its 22 campuses in the city. They have taken down the notice boards around the campus and shut down canteen where students mostly gather in large number. All information will be communicated electronically. An app that will help students report about their health or if they have been in contact with any person showing symptoms of illness will also be launched.

A hospital-cum-isolation centre with a doctor on call has also been built for the students. All the students have to submit their RT-PCR test reports taken not more than 24 hours ago before joining classes. There will be an exception for students coming from far-off places though, he said.

Institutes in Kota’s Rs 3,000-crore coaching industry are expecting the return of at least 60-65 per cent students in the coming weeks.

Kota Hostel Association president Manish Jain during the briefing about the measures adopted by the hostels under it said that now single-room accommodation will be provided to students, meals will be sent to the room to avoid gathering in the common area. A new deadline of 7 PM has been set for students residing at the hostel. A separate floor will be kept to isolate students with Covid symptoms he said. Guards will also conduct thermal screening of students at the entrance of the hostels. On Sunday, About 20, 000 students returned to Kota, he informed.

The studio apartments well equipped with ACs, furniture, kitchen appliances, RO water service that became popular are being arranged for students who are bringing their parents to stay along with them.

All the 2, 000 paying guests and 3,000 hostels have been asked to quarantine students coming from hotpots before allotting them rooms, have a counsellor on call to take care of the mental health of the students and prove them ‘healthy meals’ so that they do not have to step out for food.

The outstation students studying in coaching institutes are enrolled to nearly 1,500 schools that too will re-open from Classes 9 to 12 on Monday. The schools will have a limited number of classes, students have to bring their own food and water and no extra-curricular activities classes will take place. Dinesh Vijay, director of M B International School is expecting 11-112 students returning on Monday.