Korean Culture Centre India increases seats 14-fold to 4,200

February 8, 2021 12:05 AM

Korean language course seats increased from 300 to 4,200

With the huge interest shown by Indian students wanting to learn Korean language, the Korean Culture Centre India (KCCI) New Delhi has increased the centre’s capacity for its language classes from 300 seats last year to 4,200 seats in 2021. In fact, 600 seats (the maximum capacity for this year’s ‘Online Korean Language Hobby Classes’) got occupied in just two minutes of the opening of the registration. The first session of this year started on February 6.

‘Online Korean Language Hobby Class’ is a real-time non-face-to-face Korean language course using the Zoom platform, first opened by the KCCI in August 2020. There will be four sessions this year. Each session is divided into two sections: weekends and weekdays, both with 300 seats capacity.

Hwang Il-yong, the director of the KCCI, said, “We are in discussion with the Central Board of Secondary Education for the best ways to expand Korean language education in Indian schools, as Korean is the recommended foreign language in the New Education Policy.”

