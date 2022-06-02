Kompanion plans to launch AR/VR modules in vernacular language; targets revenue of $1.5 million in Q3,FY23

Edtech company Kompanion plans to launch augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) study modules in vernacular languages starting from kindergarten to 12th grade. “Currently, we are focused on the CBSE curriculum in English as the main language. By the end of CY22, we aim to offer study modules in domicile languages. Additionally this will help us scale our reach,” Yuvraj Kumar Sharma, co-founder, CPO, Kompanion told FE Education. By the end of Q3,FY23, the company aims to register over one lakh paid subscribers, on the back of a gross revenue target of $1.5 million (Rs 11.62 crore). It however, declined to provide a full year target.

Regulatory files accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler revealed that Kompanion revenue from operations increased 0.21% to Rs 3.09 crore in FY21 from Rs 3.08 crore during the same period in previous year. The company’s net loss declined 7.97% to Rs 8.8 lakh in FY21 from Rs 8.1 lakh in FY20. At present, the company claims to have 2,000 active students.

The company primarily focuses on the subscription based model. Currently, it claims to have approximately 10,000 registered users on its website. The company provides subscriptions to users at a price point of Rs 1199.

The company also claims to have collaborated with about 60 schools from across the country. “We collaborate with schools to drive sales. As a result we acquire students to register on the platform,” Sharma said. For this, the company claims to customise products, services and prices.

Currently, Kompanion claims to offer study modules for students enrolled in 6th to 8th grade in English, Mathematics, Environmental Science (EVS) and Science. “So far, we offer English, Maths, EVS and Science. We will start offering Hindi study modules to the students by the end of 2022,” Sharma said. It further plans to extend its products in Hindi for students in 12th by the end of FY23. Kompanions has claimed to have set up eight VR laboratories in collaboration with the Government of Rajasthan.