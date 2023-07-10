scorecardresearch
Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram lead Kerala’s School Education Rankings, says MoE report

Rajasthan leads with the highest number of top-performing districts (26), followed by Gujarat (22) and Punjab (19). All nine districts of Delhi have been classified under the “Ati Uttam” category.

Written by FE Education
Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts in Kerala emerged as the top-performing districts in school education for the academic year 2020-21. They were closely followed by Kannur and Thrissur districts. The report, known as the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D), provides a comprehensive analysis of the school education system at the district level. In this assessment, the districts’ performance was placed in the “Ati Uttam” category, which is the third-best category of PGI-D. However, none of the districts achieved the highest grades in the “Daksh” and “Utkarsh” categories, according to a report by the Ministry of Education.

Rajasthan leads with the highest number of top-performing districts (26), followed by Gujarat (22) and Punjab (19). All nine districts of Delhi have been classified under the “Ati Uttam” category. The Ministry has recently released the PGI-D report for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, evaluating 742 districts in the former and 748 districts in the latter across states and Union territories. The PGI-D report assigns districts into 10 grades, with the highest achievable grade being ‘Daksh’ for districts scoring over 90% of the total points, either overall or in their respective categories. The ‘Utkarsh’ category encompasses districts scoring between 81-90%, followed by ‘Ati-Uttam’ (71-80%), ‘Uttam’ (61-70%), ‘Prachesta-I’ (51-60%), ‘Prachesta-II’ (41-50%), and ‘Pracheshta III’ (31-40%). The lowest grade in PGI-D, known as ‘Akanshi-3,’ is assigned to districts with scores up to 10% of the total points, the report mentioned.

The PGI-D helps state education departments identify district-level gaps and improve performance in a decentralized way. The indicator-wise PGI score highlights areas for improvement. In 2021-22, 194 districts showed grade level improvement compared to 2018-19. Among them, seven districts achieved the highest performance with a three-grade jump, 23 districts improved by two grades, and 164 districts improved by one grade, it added.

With inputs from PTI. 

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 17:30 IST

