Škoda Auto Volkswagen India launches its student car project in India

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), which manages the Indian region of five Volkswagen Group brands – Škoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, has announced its student car project in India. Selected students from the Group Academy’s Dual Vocational Training in Mechatronics programme have created a cabriolet version of the Škoda Rapid sedan. This project offers students a hands-on experience in the automotive industry, allowing them to apply their theoretical knowledge in a practical setting.

“We have introduced the Student Car project to India, providing vocational school pupils with an opportunity to design and create their dream car by rebuilding one of the cars from the Škoda portfolio while adding innovative ideas. By stimulating the youth’s creativity and providing them with practical skills, this project will further support the Skill India initiative implemented by the Indian Government,” Piyush Arora, managing director, CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said.

According to an official release, the mechatronics students undertook a car project and converted a Škoda Rapid into a cabriolet. Though this is the first Student Car Project by Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, internationally, the Škoda Academy’s Azubi Student Car Project is now in its ninth iteration. The Škoda vocational students in Mladá Boleslav have been designing and building their dream car since 2014.

Also Read Applied Materials India establishes Semiconductor Research Programme with IIT Patna

SAVWIPL Academy is taking steps to regularize the Student Car Programme and include it as a project in the students’ syllabus, the release added. The programme will involve one cycle of projects every year, and the student selection criteria will be improved to make it more competitive. Through this initiative, the Academy aims to create a centralized forum/platform for the plant where students can showcase and implement innovative and futuristic ideas. The programme will provide students with an opportunity to develop their skills and contribute to the Academy’s growth while gaining practical experience in the field.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that SAVWIPL Academy’s Dual Vocational Training in Mechatronics is a flagship programme that has been contributing to upskilling 10th-grade school students since 2011. This full-time 3.5-year course, adopted from Germany, focuses on developing school-leavers’ talents to take up critical roles. The programme’s objective is to encourage technological creativity among apprentices, inculcate a sense of pride in their talent, and promote a problem-solving approach to developing appropriate technologies. Apprentices get a chance to apply what they learn in the classroom practically, promoting creativity, and showcasing their talent.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn