KnowledgeHut upGrad launches AI engineering bootcamps￼

Ed-tech platform KnowledgeHut upGrad, has announced the launch of its industry redefining data engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineering bootcamps. “Over the next 2-3 quarters, KnowledgeHut will provide 40 data science courses to more than 100 ensuring that learners are fully equipped with the tools they need for the future,” an official statement said.

“India’s data engineering segment is currently pegged at $18.2 billion and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% in the next five years to reach $86.9 billion by 2027. The demand for data and AI engineering focused talent has seen an enormous surge, and most companies are extensively hiring for these roles. These courses are especially critical for learners with some amount of experience who are looking to level up in careers,” Subramanyam Reddy, CEO, founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad said.

He further added that the engineering bootcamps have been designed and customised for experienced professionals to equip and empower them with the right skills-sets and keep them in demand for the future roles as they evolve in the workplace.

“Our courses offer a holistic learning experience including interview training to enable learners to find jobs with adequate pay, across the world”, Reddy added.

Furthermore, under the bootcamps, KnowledgeHut’s programmes will be offered in flexible online self-paced and blended learning formats. The data engineering bootcamp will be structured in two phases.

According to the statement, in the foundation phase, candidates will learn about data warehousing, Linux, Python, SQL, Hadoop, MongoDB, Big Data processing, Big Data security, and AWS. Whereas, in the advanced learning phase, learners will be designing and creating databases, capturing and analysing data, building APIs with CRUD functionalities, preparing data models, among others.

It further added that the AI engineering course is designed with a problem-solution approach where learners will gain insights about the deployment of Python Basics, Statistics and Math, Machine Learning and Neural Networks.

