Knowledgehut upGrad launches Project Management Professional certification programme

Ed-tech company KnowledgeHut upGrad has launched a mentor-led Project Management Professional (PMP) certification programme, as per an official statement. The programme is designed for five-weeks for industry professionals.

According to the statement, the course is part of Knowledgehut’s ongoing plan to invest Rs 100-150 crore on new courses and bootcamps. Further, the programmes are designed after taking cognizance of feedback from Knowledgehut’s more than 4,500 customers, it said.

Until now, Knowledgehut has rolled out bootcamps in Full Stack Development, Data Science, Data Engineering, Data Analyst, AI Engineer and UI/UX design as well as several technology certificate courses of various degrees and specialisations.

“Efficiency has become the biggest buzzword and employers are looking to hire up-to-date skilled project managers with a combination of leadership and technical skills to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity. Demand for certified PMP professionals is expected to grow by 33% in next 5 years,” Subramanyam Reddy, CEO, founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad, said.

